奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 00:01 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 75kg semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 75kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Roman Vlasov (Russia) beat Bozo Starcevic (Croatia) 3-1        
Mark Overgaard Madsen (Denmark) beat Peter Bacsi (Hungary) 3-0

