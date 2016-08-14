版本:
Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 59kg repechage round 1 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 59kg repechage round 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Almat Kebispayev (Kazakhstan) beat Hamid Mohammad Soryan Reihanpour (Iran) 5-0

