奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 59kg repechage round 2 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 59kg repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Stig Andre Berge (Norway) beat Almat Kebispayev (Kazakhstan) 3-0 
Arsen Eraliev (Kyrgyzstan) beat Wang Lumin (China) 3-1

