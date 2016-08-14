版本:
Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 75kg repechage round 2 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 75kg repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Saeid Morad Abdvali (Iran) beat Viktor Nemes (Serbia) 3-1 
Kim Hyeonwoo (South Korea) beat Yang Bin (China) 3-1

