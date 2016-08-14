版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 05:38 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 75kg bronze medal match results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 75kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Saeid Morad Abdvali (Iran) beat Peter Bacsi (Hungary) 3-1    
Kim Hyeonwoo (South Korea) beat Bozo Starcevic (Croatia) 3-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐