2016年 8月 15日

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 85kg qualification results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 85kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Robert Kobliashvili (Georgia) beat Alfonso Yepez (Mexico) 3-0    
Denis Kudla (Germany) beat Zhanarbek Kenzheev (Kyrgyzstan) 3-0   
Habibollah Jomeh Akhlaghi (Iran) beat Zakarias Berg (Sweden) 4-0 
Davit Chakvetadze (Russia) beat Saman Tahmasebi (Azerbaijan) 3-0 
Viktor Loerincz (Hungary) beat Maksim Manukyan (Armenia) 3-0

