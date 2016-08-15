版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 21:28 BJT

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 130kg qualification results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 130kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Aleksander Chernetski (Ukraine) beat Abdellatif Mohamed Ahmed (Egypt) 4-0 
Iakobi Kajaia (Georgia) beat Eduard Soghomonyan (Brazil) 4-0              
Sergey Semenov (Russia) beat Murat Ramonov (Kyrgyzstan) 3-1

