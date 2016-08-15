版本:
Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 85kg last 16 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 85kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Denis Kudla (Germany) beat Robert Kobliashvili (Georgia) 3-1         
Davit Chakvetadze (Russia) beat Habibollah Jomeh Akhlaghi (Iran) 5-0 
Rustam Assakalov (Uzbekistan) beat Benjamin Provisor (U.S.) 3-1      
Javid Hamzatov (Belarus) beat Peng Fei (China) 3-0                   
Viktor Loerincz (Hungary) beat Ravinder Khatri (India) 4-0           
Amer Hrustanovic (Austria) beat Rami Antero Hietaniemi (Finland) 3-1 
Nikolay Bayryakov (Bulgaria) beat Adem Boudjemline (Algeria) 3-0     
Zhan Belenyuk (Ukraine) beat Ahmed Mohamed Saad (Egypt) 4-0

