2016年 8月 15日 星期一

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 130kg last 16 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 130kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Iakobi Kajaia (Georgia) beat Aleksander Chernetski (Ukraine) 5-0        
Mijain Lopez Nunez (Cuba) beat Heiki Nabi (Estonia) 3-0                 
Johan Euren (Sweden) beat Ivan Popov (Australia) 5-0                    
Bashir Asgari Babajanzadeh Darzi (Iran) beat Meng Qiang (China) 3-1     
Sergey Semenov (Russia) beat Muminjon Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) 3-0        
Sabah Shariati (Azerbaijan) beat Robert Smith (U.S.) 3-1                
Eduard Popp (Germany) beat Nurmakhan Tinaliyev (Kazakhstan) 3-0         
Riza Kayaalp (Turkey) beat Erwin Jose Caraballo Cabrera (Venezuela) 4-0

