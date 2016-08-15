版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 22:45 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 85kg quarterfinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 85kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Davit Chakvetadze (Russia) beat Denis Kudla (Germany) 4-0        
Viktor Loerincz (Hungary) beat Rustam Assakalov (Uzbekistan) 3-1 
Javid Hamzatov (Belarus) beat Amer Hrustanovic (Austria) 4-0     
Zhan Belenyuk (Ukraine) beat Nikolay Bayryakov (Bulgaria) 4-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐