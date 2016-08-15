版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 130kg quarterfinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 130kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Sergey Semenov (Russia) beat Iakobi Kajaia (Georgia) 3-0               
Mijain Lopez Nunez (Cuba) beat Johan Euren (Sweden) 3-0                
Eduard Popp (Germany) beat Bashir Asgari Babajanzadeh Darzi (Iran) 3-1 
Riza Kayaalp (Turkey) beat Sabah Shariati (Azerbaijan) 5-0

