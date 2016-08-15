版本:
2016年 8月 15日 星期一

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 85kg semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 85kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Davit Chakvetadze (Russia) beat Viktor Loerincz (Hungary) 3-1 
Zhan Belenyuk (Ukraine) beat Javid Hamzatov (Belarus) 3-0

