2016年 8月 15日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 130kg semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 130kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Mijain Lopez Nunez (Cuba) beat Sergey Semenov (Russia) 3-0 
Riza Kayaalp (Turkey) beat Eduard Popp (Germany) 4-0

