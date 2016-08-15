版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 03:16 BJT

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 85kg repechage round 1 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 85kg repechage round 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Habibollah Jomeh Akhlaghi (Iran) beat Saman Tahmasebi (Azerbaijan) 3-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐