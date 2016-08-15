版本:
Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 130kg repechage round 2 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 130kg repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heiki Nabi (Estonia) beat Johan Euren (Sweden) 3-0                            
Sabah Shariati (Azerbaijan) beat Erwin Jose Caraballo Cabrera (Venezuela) 4-0

