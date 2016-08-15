版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:00 BJT

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 85kg repechage round 2 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 85kg repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Denis Kudla (Germany) beat Habibollah Jomeh Akhlaghi (Iran) 3-1  
Nikolay Bayryakov (Bulgaria) beat Ahmed Mohamed Saad (Egypt) 3-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐