UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 85kg bronze medal match results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 85kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Denis Kudla (Germany) beat Viktor Loerincz (Hungary) 3-1       
Javid Hamzatov (Belarus) beat Nikolay Bayryakov (Bulgaria) 3-1

