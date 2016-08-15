版本:
Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 85kg final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 85kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Davit Chakvetadze (Russia) beat Zhan Belenyuk (Ukraine) 3-1

