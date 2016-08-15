版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 130kg bronze medal match results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 130kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Sergey Semenov (Russia) beat Heiki Nabi (Estonia) 3-0      
Sabah Shariati (Azerbaijan) beat Eduard Popp (Germany) 5-0

