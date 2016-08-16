版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:28 BJT

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 66kg qualification results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 66kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Islambek Albiev (Russia) beat Ionut Panait (Romania) 3-1             
Rasul Chunayev (Azerbaijan) beat Miguel Martinez Palacios (Cuba) 3-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐