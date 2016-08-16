版本:
中国
2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:29 BJT

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 98kg qualification results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 98kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Fredrik Schoen (Sweden) beat Tsimafei Dzeinichenka (Belarus) 3-1 
Balazs Kiss (Hungary) beat Dimitri Timchenko (Ukraine) 3-0       
Elis Guri (Bulgaria) beat Hemza Haloui (Algeria) 4-0

