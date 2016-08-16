版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:54 BJT

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 66kg last 16 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 66kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Rasul Chunayev (Azerbaijan) beat Islambek Albiev (Russia) 3-1                   
Ryu Han-Soo (South Korea) beat Tamas Loerincz (Hungary) 3-0                     
Tarek Aziz Benaissa (Algeria) beat Ruslan Tsarev (Kyrgyzstan) 3-0               
Migran Arutyunyan (Armenia) beat Adham Kahk (Egypt) 4-0                         
Shmagi Bolkvadze (Georgia) beat Tero Vaelimaeki (Finland) 3-0                   
Davor Stefanek (Serbia) beat Tomohiro Inoue (Japan) 4-0                         
Omid Haji Noroozi (Iran) beat Wuileixis de Jesus Rivas Espinoza (Venezuela) 3-1 
Frank Staebler (Germany) beat Edgaras Venckaitis (Lithuania) 3-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐