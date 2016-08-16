版本:
Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 98kg last 16 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 98kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Yasmany Cabrera (Cuba) beat Xiao Di (China) 3-0                    
Elis Guri (Bulgaria) beat Revazi Nadareishvili (Georgia) 3-1       
Islam Magomedov (Russia) beat Ardo Arusaar (Estonia) 3-0           
Fredrik Schoen (Sweden) beat Balazs Kiss (Hungary) 3-1             
Cenk Ildem (Turkey) beat Hardeep Hardeep (India) 3-1               
Ghasem Gholamreza Rezaei (Iran) beat Luillys Perez (Venezuela) 4-0 
Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu (Romania) beat Hamdy Abdelwehab (Egypt) 3-1   
Artur Aleksanyan (Armenia) beat Daigoro Timoncini (Italy) 3-1

