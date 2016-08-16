版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 22:40 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 66kg quarterfinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 66kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Migran Arutyunyan (Armenia) beat Ryu Han-Soo (South Korea) 3-1     
Rasul Chunayev (Azerbaijan) beat Tarek Aziz Benaissa (Algeria) 4-1 
Davor Stefanek (Serbia) beat Frank Staebler (Germany) 3-1          
Shmagi Bolkvadze (Georgia) beat Omid Haji Noroozi (Iran) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐