UPDATE 3-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 98kg quarterfinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 98kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Fredrik Schoen (Sweden) beat Elis Guri (Bulgaria) 4-0              
Yasmany Cabrera (Cuba) beat Ghasem Gholamreza Rezaei (Iran) 3-0    
Cenk Ildem (Turkey) beat Islam Magomedov (Russia) 3-1              
Artur Aleksanyan (Armenia) beat Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu (Romania) 4-0

