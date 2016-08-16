版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 66kg semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 66kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Migran Arutyunyan (Armenia) beat Rasul Chunayev (Azerbaijan) 3-1 
Davor Stefanek (Serbia) beat Shmagi Bolkvadze (Georgia) 5-0

