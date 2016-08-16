版本:
2016年 8月 16日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 98kg semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 98kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Yasmany Cabrera (Cuba) beat Fredrik Schoen (Sweden) 3-0 
Artur Aleksanyan (Armenia) beat Cenk Ildem (Turkey) 4-0

