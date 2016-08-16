Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's parallel bars final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's parallel bars final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 16.041 points 2. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 15.900 3. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 15.783 4. Deng Shudi (China) 15.766 5. Manrique Larduet (Cuba) 15.625 6. Andrei Muntean (Romania) 15.600 7. Ryohei Kato (Japan) 15.233 8. You Hao (China) 14.833
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.