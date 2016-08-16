版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 01:30 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's parallel bars final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's parallel bars final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)  16.041 points 
2.  Danell Leyva (U.S.)       15.900        
3.  David Belyavskiy (Russia) 15.783        
4.  Deng Shudi (China)        15.766        
5.  Manrique Larduet (Cuba)   15.625        
6.  Andrei Muntean (Romania)  15.600        
7.  Ryohei Kato (Japan)       15.233        
8.  You Hao (China)           14.833

