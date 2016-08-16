版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 03:13 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's horizontal bar final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's horizontal bar final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Fabian Hambuechen (Germany)   15.766 points 
2.  Danell Leyva (U.S.)           15.500        
3.  Nile Wilson (Britain)         15.466        
4.  Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)         15.400        
5.  Francisco Barreto (Brazil)    15.208        
6.  Manrique Larduet (Cuba)       15.033        
7.  Epke Zonderland (Netherlands) 14.033        
8.  Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)      13.366

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐