Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's floor exercise qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's floor exercise qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 15.800 Q 2. Jacob Dalton (U.S.) 15.600 Q 3. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 15.533 Q 4. Diego Hypolito (Brazil) 15.500 Q 4. Max Whitlock (Britain) 15.500 Q 6. Kenzo Shirai (Japan) 15.333 Q 7. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 15.233 Q 8. Yusuke Tanaka (Japan) 15.233 9. Arthur Mariano (Brazil) 15.200 Q 10. Manrique Larduet (Cuba) 15.200 11. Rayderley Zapata (Spain) 15.083 12. Benjamin Gischard (Switzerland) 15.066 13. Nile Wilson (Britain) 15.066 14. Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 15.066 15. Eddy Yusof (Switzerland) 15.033 16. Ryohei Kato (Japan) 15.033 17. Deng Shudi (China) 15.033 18. Scott Morgan (Canada) 14.966 19. Oskar Kirmes (Finland) 14.933 20. Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil) 14.900 21. Zhang Chenglong (China) 14.900 22. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 14.833 23. Andreas Bretschneider (Germany) 14.800 24. Alexander Naddour (U.S.) 14.700 25. Denis Abliazin (Russia) 14.700 26. Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia) 14.666 27. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 14.600 28. Christopher Brooks (U.S.) 14.533 29. Jeffrey Wammes (Netherlands) 14.533 30. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 14.500
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.