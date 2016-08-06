版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 07:51 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's floor exercise qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's floor exercise qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)                    15.800 Q 
2.   Jacob Dalton (U.S.)                      15.600 Q 
3.   Kohei Uchimura (Japan)                   15.533 Q 
4.   Diego Hypolito (Brazil)                  15.500 Q 
4.   Max Whitlock (Britain)                   15.500 Q 
6.   Kenzo Shirai (Japan)                     15.333 Q 
7.   Kristian Thomas (Britain)                15.233 Q 
8.   Yusuke Tanaka (Japan)                    15.233   
9.   Arthur Mariano (Brazil)                  15.200 Q 
10.  Manrique Larduet (Cuba)                  15.200   
11.  Rayderley Zapata (Spain)                 15.083   
12.  Benjamin Gischard (Switzerland)          15.066   
13.  Nile Wilson (Britain)                    15.066   
14.  Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 15.066   
15.  Eddy Yusof (Switzerland)                 15.033   
16.  Ryohei Kato (Japan)                      15.033   
17.  Deng Shudi (China)                       15.033   
18.  Scott Morgan (Canada)                    14.966   
19.  Oskar Kirmes (Finland)                   14.933   
20.  Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil)            14.900   
21.  Zhang Chenglong (China)                  14.900   
22.  Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)                 14.833   
23.  Andreas Bretschneider (Germany)          14.800   
24.  Alexander Naddour (U.S.)                 14.700   
25.  Denis Abliazin (Russia)                  14.700   
26.  Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia)               14.666   
27.  David Belyavskiy (Russia)                14.600   
28.  Christopher Brooks (U.S.)                14.533   
29.  Jeffrey Wammes (Netherlands)             14.533   
30.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)                  14.500

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐