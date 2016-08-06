版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's vault qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's vault qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Ri Se Gwang (DPR Korea)                  15.433 Q points 
2.   Denis Abliazin (Russia)                  15.416 Q        
3.   Kenzo Shirai (Japan)                     15.283 Q        
4.   Igor Radivilov (Ukraine)                 15.283 Q        
5.   Marian Dragulescu (Romania)              15.283 Q        
6.   Nikita Nagornyy (Russia)                 15.283 Q        
7.   Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)                 15.183 Q        
8.   Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 15.149 Q        
9.   Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil)            15.016          
10.  Jacob Dalton (U.S.)                      14.633          
11.  Artur Davtyan (Armenia)                  14.566          
12.  Benjamin Gischard (Switzerland)          14.516          
13.  Andrei Muntean (Romania)                 14.483          
14.  Scott Morgan (Canada)                    14.470          
15.  Robert Tvorogal (Lithuania)              13.849          
16.  Mikhail Koudinov (New Zealand)           13.799          
17.  Kim Han-Sol (Korea)                      13.749

