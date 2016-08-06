Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's vault qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's vault qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Ri Se Gwang (DPR Korea) 15.433 Q points 2. Denis Abliazin (Russia) 15.416 Q 3. Kenzo Shirai (Japan) 15.283 Q 4. Igor Radivilov (Ukraine) 15.283 Q 5. Marian Dragulescu (Romania) 15.283 Q 6. Nikita Nagornyy (Russia) 15.283 Q 7. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 15.183 Q 8. Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 15.149 Q 9. Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil) 15.016 10. Jacob Dalton (U.S.) 14.633 11. Artur Davtyan (Armenia) 14.566 12. Benjamin Gischard (Switzerland) 14.516 13. Andrei Muntean (Romania) 14.483 14. Scott Morgan (Canada) 14.470 15. Robert Tvorogal (Lithuania) 13.849 16. Mikhail Koudinov (New Zealand) 13.799 17. Kim Han-Sol (Korea) 13.749
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.