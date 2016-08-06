Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's pommel horse qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's pommel horse qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Max Whitlock (Britain) 15.800 Q 2. Louis Smith (Britain) 15.700 Q 3. Cyril Tommasone (France) 15.650 Q 4. Harutyun Merdinyan (Armenia) 15.583 Q 5. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 15.566 Q 6. Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia) 15.383 Q 7. Alexander Naddour (U.S.) 15.366 Q 8. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 15.300 Q 9. Vid Hidvegi (Hungary) 15.233 10. Andrey Likhovitskiy (Belarus) 15.233 11. Lin Chaopan (China) 15.033 12. Jossimar Calvo Moreno (Colombia) 15.033 13. Oleg Stepko (Azerbaijan) 14.975 14. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 14.966 15. You Hao (China) 14.966 16. Deng Shudi (China) 14.866 17. Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil) 14.833 18. Ryohei Kato (Japan) 14.800 19. Brinn Bevan (Britain) 14.733 20. Ivan Stretovich (Russia) 14.566 21. Nikita Nagornyy (Russia) 14.541 22. Francisco Barreto (Brazil) 14.533 22. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 14.533 24. Koji Yamamuro (Japan) 14.533 25. Andrii Sienichkin (Ukraine) 14.533 26. Axel Augis (France) 14.500 27. Arthur Mariano (Brazil) 14.433 28. Anton Fokin (Uzbekistan) 14.333 29. Christian Baumann (Switzerland) 14.333 30. Filip Ude (Croatia) 14.333
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.