Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's pommel horse qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's pommel horse qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Max Whitlock (Britain)           15.800 Q 
2.   Louis Smith (Britain)            15.700 Q 
3.   Cyril Tommasone (France)         15.650 Q 
4.   Harutyun Merdinyan (Armenia)     15.583 Q 
5.   Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)         15.566 Q 
6.   Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia)       15.383 Q 
7.   Alexander Naddour (U.S.)         15.366 Q 
8.   David Belyavskiy (Russia)        15.300 Q 
9.   Vid Hidvegi (Hungary)            15.233   
10.  Andrey Likhovitskiy (Belarus)    15.233   
11.  Lin Chaopan (China)              15.033   
12.  Jossimar Calvo Moreno (Colombia) 15.033   
13.  Oleg Stepko (Azerbaijan)         14.975   
14.  Kohei Uchimura (Japan)           14.966   
15.  You Hao (China)                  14.966   
16.  Deng Shudi (China)               14.866   
17.  Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil)    14.833   
18.  Ryohei Kato (Japan)              14.800   
19.  Brinn Bevan (Britain)            14.733   
20.  Ivan Stretovich (Russia)         14.566   
21.  Nikita Nagornyy (Russia)         14.541   
22.  Francisco Barreto (Brazil)       14.533   
22.  Danell Leyva (U.S.)              14.533   
24.  Koji Yamamuro (Japan)            14.533   
25.  Andrii Sienichkin (Ukraine)      14.533   
26.  Axel Augis (France)              14.500   
27.  Arthur Mariano (Brazil)          14.433   
28.  Anton Fokin (Uzbekistan)         14.333   
29.  Christian Baumann (Switzerland)  14.333   
30.  Filip Ude (Croatia)              14.333

