Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's rings qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's rings qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Liu Yang (China) 15.900 Q 2. Eleftherios Petrounias (Greece) 15.833 Q 3. You Hao (China) 15.800 Q 4. Denis Abliazin (Russia) 15.633 Q 5. Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti (Brazil) 15.533 Q 6. Samir Ait Said (France) 15.533 Q 7. Dennis Goossens (Belgium) 15.366 Q 8. Yuri van Gelder (Netherlands) 15.333 Q 9. Igor Radivilov (Ukraine) 15.308 10. Danny Pinheiro Rodrigues (France) 15.266 11. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 15.200 12. Manrique Larduet (Cuba) 15.100 13. Alexander Naddour (U.S.) 15.000 14. Nile Wilson (Britain) 14.941 15. Jacob Dalton (U.S.) 14.900 16. Nikita Nagornyy (Russia) 14.900 17. Yusuke Tanaka (Japan) 14.733 18. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 14.733 19. Yoo Won-Chul (Korea) 14.733 20. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 14.700 21. Koji Yamamuro (Japan) 14.700 22. Max Whitlock (Britain) 14.600 23. Christopher Brooks (U.S.) 14.566 24. Eddy Yusof (Switzerland) 14.533 24. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 14.533 26. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 14.533 27. Scott Morgan (Canada) 14.533 28. Julien Gobaux (France) 14.500 29. Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia) 14.433 30. Park Min-Soo (Korea) 14.400
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.