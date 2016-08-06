版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's rings qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's rings qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Liu Yang (China)                  15.900 Q 
2.   Eleftherios Petrounias (Greece)   15.833 Q 
3.   You Hao (China)                   15.800 Q 
4.   Denis Abliazin (Russia)           15.633 Q 
5.   Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti (Brazil) 15.533 Q 
6.   Samir Ait Said (France)           15.533 Q 
7.   Dennis Goossens (Belgium)         15.366 Q 
8.   Yuri van Gelder (Netherlands)     15.333 Q 
9.   Igor Radivilov (Ukraine)          15.308   
10.  Danny Pinheiro Rodrigues (France) 15.266   
11.  Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)          15.200   
12.  Manrique Larduet (Cuba)           15.100   
13.  Alexander Naddour (U.S.)          15.000   
14.  Nile Wilson (Britain)             14.941   
15.  Jacob Dalton (U.S.)               14.900   
16.  Nikita Nagornyy (Russia)          14.900   
17.  Yusuke Tanaka (Japan)             14.733   
18.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)           14.733   
19.  Yoo Won-Chul (Korea)              14.733   
20.  Kohei Uchimura (Japan)            14.700   
21.  Koji Yamamuro (Japan)             14.700   
22.  Max Whitlock (Britain)            14.600   
23.  Christopher Brooks (U.S.)         14.566   
24.  Eddy Yusof (Switzerland)          14.533   
24.  Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)             14.533   
26.  David Belyavskiy (Russia)         14.533   
27.  Scott Morgan (Canada)             14.533   
28.  Julien Gobaux (France)            14.500   
29.  Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia)        14.433   
30.  Park Min-Soo (Korea)              14.400

