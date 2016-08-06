版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's horizontal bar qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's horizontal bar qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Fabian Hambuechen (Germany)      15.533 Q 
2.   Nile Wilson (Britain)            15.500 Q 
3.   Epke Zonderland (Netherlands)    15.366 Q 
4.   Danell Leyva (U.S.)              15.333 Q 
5.   Francisco Barreto (Brazil)       15.266 Q 
6.   Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)            15.133 Q 
7.   Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)         15.133 Q 
8.   Manrique Larduet (Cuba)          15.116 Q 
9.   Pablo Braegger (Switzerland)     15.100   
10.  Bart Deurloo (Netherlands)       15.100   
11.  Ryohei Kato (Japan)              15.000   
12.  Jossimar Calvo Moreno (Colombia) 14.966   
13.  Kristian Thomas (Britain)        14.900   
14.  Lin Chaopan (China)              14.866   
14.  Randy Leru (Cuba)                14.866   
16.  Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil)    14.833   
17.  Park Min-Soo (Korea)             14.800   
18.  Nicolas Cordoba (Argentina)      14.800   
19.  Nestor Abad (Spain)              14.766   
20.  Arthur Mariano (Brazil)          14.766   
20.  Christopher Brooks (U.S.)        14.766   
22.  Marios Georgiou (Cyprus)         14.700   
23.  Axel Augis (France)              14.700   
24.  Yusuke Tanaka (Japan)            14.666   
25.  Ivan Stretovich (Russia)         14.633   
26.  Andreas Toba (Germany)           14.633   
27.  Andrey Likhovitskiy (Belarus)    14.600   
27.  Yoo Won-Chul (Korea)             14.600   
29.  Maksym Semiankiv (Ukraine)       14.566   
30.  David Belyavskiy (Russia)        14.533

