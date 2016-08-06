Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's parallel bars qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's parallel bars qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 16.166 Q 2. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 15.933 Q 3. Deng Shudi (China) 15.800 Q 4. Manrique Larduet (Cuba) 15.766 Q 5. You Hao (China) 15.733 Q 6. Lin Chaopan (China) 15.700 7. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 15.600 Q 8. Ryohei Kato (Japan) 15.500 Q 9. Andrei Muntean (Romania) 15.466 Q 10. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 15.466 11. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 15.466 12. Anton Fokin (Uzbekistan) 15.466 13. Jossimar Calvo Moreno (Colombia) 15.400 14. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 15.375 15. Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia) 15.366 16. Christopher Brooks (U.S.) 15.300 17. Axel Augis (France) 15.300 18. Oleg Stepko (Azerbaijan) 15.300 19. Lukas Dauser (Germany) 15.266 20. Ivan Stretovich (Russia) 15.200 21. Jacob Dalton (U.S.) 15.166 22. Zhang Chenglong (China) 15.166 23. Max Whitlock (Britain) 15.066 24. Park Min-Soo (Korea) 15.033 25. Daniel Corral Barron (Mexico) 15.000 26. Randy Leru (Cuba) 15.000 27. Brinn Bevan (Britain) 14.966 28. Phuoc Hung Pham (Vietnam) 14.966 29. Arthur Mariano (Brazil) 14.933 30. Christian Baumann (Switzerland) 14.933
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.