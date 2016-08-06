版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's parallel bars qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's parallel bars qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)         16.166 Q 
2.   David Belyavskiy (Russia)        15.933 Q 
3.   Deng Shudi (China)               15.800 Q 
4.   Manrique Larduet (Cuba)          15.766 Q 
5.   You Hao (China)                  15.733 Q 
6.   Lin Chaopan (China)              15.700   
7.   Danell Leyva (U.S.)              15.600 Q 
8.   Ryohei Kato (Japan)              15.500 Q 
9.   Andrei Muntean (Romania)         15.466 Q 
10.  Kohei Uchimura (Japan)           15.466   
11.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)          15.466   
12.  Anton Fokin (Uzbekistan)         15.466   
13.  Jossimar Calvo Moreno (Colombia) 15.400   
14.  Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)            15.375   
15.  Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia)       15.366   
16.  Christopher Brooks (U.S.)        15.300   
17.  Axel Augis (France)              15.300   
18.  Oleg Stepko (Azerbaijan)         15.300   
19.  Lukas Dauser (Germany)           15.266   
20.  Ivan Stretovich (Russia)         15.200   
21.  Jacob Dalton (U.S.)              15.166   
22.  Zhang Chenglong (China)          15.166   
23.  Max Whitlock (Britain)           15.066   
24.  Park Min-Soo (Korea)             15.033   
25.  Daniel Corral Barron (Mexico)    15.000   
26.  Randy Leru (Cuba)                15.000   
27.  Brinn Bevan (Britain)            14.966   
28.  Phuoc Hung Pham (Vietnam)        14.966   
29.  Arthur Mariano (Brazil)          14.933   
30.  Christian Baumann (Switzerland)  14.933

