UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's team qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's team qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. China Liu Yang/Lin Chaopan/Deng Shudi/Zhang Chenglong/You Hao 270.461 Q 2. U.S. Alexander Naddour/Christopher Brooks/Samuel Mikulak/Jacob Dalton/Danell Leyva 270.405 Q 3. Russia Nikolai Kuksenkov/Nikita Nagornyy/Denis Abliazin/David Belyavskiy/Ivan Stretovich 269.612 Q 4. Japan Ryohei Kato/Yusuke Tanaka/Kohei Uchimura/Koji Yamamuro/Kenzo Shirai 269.294 Q 5. Britain Brinn Bevan/Nile Wilson/Max Whitlock/Kristian Thomas/Louis Smith 268.670 Q 6. Brazil Francisco Barreto/Sergio Sasaki Junior/Arthur Mariano/Diego Hypolito/Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti 268.078 Q 7. Ukraine Maksym Semiankiv/Vladyslav Hryko/Oleg Verniaiev/Igor Radivilov/Andrii Sienichkin 263.002 Q 8. Germany Andreas Toba/Marcel Nguyen/Andreas Bretschneider/Fabian Hambuechen/Lukas Dauser 261.518 Q 9. Switzerland Eddy Yusof/Benjamin Gischard/Pablo Braegger/Oliver Hegi/Christian Baumann 260.262 10. Netherlands Jeffrey Wammes/Frank Rijken/Bart Deurloo/Epke Zonderland/Yuri van Gelder 257.686 11. Korea Kim Han-Sol/Lee Sang Wook/Park Min-Soo/Yoo Won-Chul/Shin Donghyen 257.645 12. France Samir Ait Said/Cyril Tommasone/Axel Augis/Julien Gobaux/Danny Pinheiro Rodrigues 257.211
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.