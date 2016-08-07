版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 08:32 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's team qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's team qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   China
Liu Yang/Lin Chaopan/Deng Shudi/Zhang Chenglong/You Hao                                        270.461 Q 
2.   U.S.
Alexander Naddour/Christopher Brooks/Samuel Mikulak/Jacob Dalton/Danell Leyva                   270.405 Q 
3.   Russia
Nikolai Kuksenkov/Nikita Nagornyy/Denis Abliazin/David Belyavskiy/Ivan Stretovich             269.612 Q 
4.   Japan
Ryohei Kato/Yusuke Tanaka/Kohei Uchimura/Koji Yamamuro/Kenzo Shirai                            269.294 Q 
5.   Britain
Brinn Bevan/Nile Wilson/Max Whitlock/Kristian Thomas/Louis Smith                             268.670 Q 
6.   Brazil
Francisco Barreto/Sergio Sasaki Junior/Arthur Mariano/Diego Hypolito/Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti 268.078 Q 
7.   Ukraine
Maksym Semiankiv/Vladyslav Hryko/Oleg Verniaiev/Igor Radivilov/Andrii Sienichkin             263.002 Q 
8.   Germany
Andreas Toba/Marcel Nguyen/Andreas Bretschneider/Fabian Hambuechen/Lukas Dauser              261.518 Q 
9.   Switzerland
Eddy Yusof/Benjamin Gischard/Pablo Braegger/Oliver Hegi/Christian Baumann                260.262   
10.  Netherlands
Jeffrey Wammes/Frank Rijken/Bart Deurloo/Epke Zonderland/Yuri van Gelder                 257.686   
11.  Korea
Kim Han-Sol/Lee Sang Wook/Park Min-Soo/Yoo Won-Chul/Shin Donghyen                              257.645   
12.  France
Samir Ait Said/Cyril Tommasone/Axel Augis/Julien Gobaux/Danny Pinheiro Rodrigues              257.211

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐