Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's individual all-around qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's individual all-around qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 91.964 Q 2. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 90.498 Q 3. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 89.799 Q 4. Deng Shudi (China) 89.665 Q 5. Nile Wilson (Britain) 89.240 Q 6. Ryohei Kato (Japan) 89.232 Q 7. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 89.041 Q 8. Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil) 88.898 Q 9. Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia) 88.848 Q 10. Lin Chaopan (China) 88.631 Q 11. Arthur Mariano (Brazil) 88.465 Q 12. Max Whitlock (Britain) 88.232 Q 13. Jossimar Calvo Moreno (Colombia) 87.506 Q 14. Bart Deurloo (Netherlands) 86.990 Q 15. Manrique Larduet (Cuba) 86.814 Q 16. Andrey Likhovitskiy (Belarus) 86.765 Q 17. Brinn Bevan (Britain) 86.764 18. Francisco Barreto (Brazil) 86.532 19. Christopher Brooks (U.S.) 86.331 Q 20. Oleg Stepko (Azerbaijan) 86.208 Q 21. Pablo Braegger (Switzerland) 86.199 Q 22. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 86.098 Q 23. Axel Augis (France) 86.032 Q 24. Andreas Bretschneider (Germany) 85.698 Q 25. Eddy Yusof (Switzerland) 85.365 Q 26. Marios Georgiou (Cyprus) 85.289 Q 27. Park Min-Soo (Korea) 85.266 28. Nikita Nagornyy (Russia) 84.639 29. Julien Gobaux (France) 84.565 30. Oliver Hegi (Switzerland) 84.431
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.