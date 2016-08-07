版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's individual all-around qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's individual all-around qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)         91.964 Q 
2.   Kohei Uchimura (Japan)           90.498 Q 
3.   David Belyavskiy (Russia)        89.799 Q 
4.   Deng Shudi (China)               89.665 Q 
5.   Nile Wilson (Britain)            89.240 Q 
6.   Ryohei Kato (Japan)              89.232 Q 
7.   Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)            89.041 Q 
8.   Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil)    88.898 Q 
9.   Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia)       88.848 Q 
10.  Lin Chaopan (China)              88.631 Q 
11.  Arthur Mariano (Brazil)          88.465 Q 
12.  Max Whitlock (Britain)           88.232 Q 
13.  Jossimar Calvo Moreno (Colombia) 87.506 Q 
14.  Bart Deurloo (Netherlands)       86.990 Q 
15.  Manrique Larduet (Cuba)          86.814 Q 
16.  Andrey Likhovitskiy (Belarus)    86.765 Q 
17.  Brinn Bevan (Britain)            86.764   
18.  Francisco Barreto (Brazil)       86.532   
19.  Christopher Brooks (U.S.)        86.331 Q 
20.  Oleg Stepko (Azerbaijan)         86.208 Q 
21.  Pablo Braegger (Switzerland)     86.199 Q 
22.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)          86.098 Q 
23.  Axel Augis (France)              86.032 Q 
24.  Andreas Bretschneider (Germany)  85.698 Q 
25.  Eddy Yusof (Switzerland)         85.365 Q 
26.  Marios Georgiou (Cyprus)         85.289 Q 
27.  Park Min-Soo (Korea)             85.266   
28.  Nikita Nagornyy (Russia)         84.639   
29.  Julien Gobaux (France)           84.565   
30.  Oliver Hegi (Switzerland)        84.431

