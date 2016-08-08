版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's team final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's team final results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Japan
Ryohei Kato/Kohei Uchimura/Yusuke Tanaka/Koji Yamamuro/Kenzo Shirai                            274.094 points 
2.  Russia
Ivan Stretovich/Nikolai Kuksenkov/David Belyavskiy/Nikita Nagornyy/Denis Abliazin             271.453        
3.  China
Deng Shudi/Lin Chaopan/Zhang Chenglong/Liu Yang/You Hao                                        271.122        
4.  Britain
Max Whitlock/Kristian Thomas/Nile Wilson/Brinn Bevan/Louis Smith                             269.752        
5.  U.S.
Samuel Mikulak/Christopher Brooks/Danell Leyva/Jacob Dalton/Alexander Naddour                   268.560        
6.  Brazil
Arthur Mariano/Francisco Barreto/Sergio Sasaki Junior/Diego Hypolito/Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti 263.728        
7.  Germany
Marcel Nguyen/Andreas Bretschneider/Fabian Hambuechen/Lukas Dauser/Andreas Toba              261.275        
8.  Ukraine
Vladyslav Hryko/Igor Radivilov/Maksym Semiankiv/Andrii Sienichkin/Oleg Verniaiev             202.078

