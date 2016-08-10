Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's individual all-around final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's individual all-around final results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 92.365 points 2. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 92.266 3. Max Whitlock (Britain) 90.641 4. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 90.498 5. Lin Chaopan (China) 90.230 6. Deng Shudi (China) 90.130 7. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 89.631 8. Nile Wilson (Britain) 89.565 9. Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil) 89.198 10. Jossimar Calvo (Colombia) 88.915 11. Ryohei Kato (Japan) 88.590 12. Eddy Yusof (Switzerland) 87.914 13. Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia) 87.732 14. Christopher Brooks (U.S.) 87.632 15. Bart Deurloo (Netherlands) 87.598 16. Pablo Braegger (Switzerland) 87.373 17. Arthur Mariano (Brazil) 87.331 18. Andrey Likhovitskiy (Belarus) 86.631 19. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 86.031 20. Andreas Bretschneider (Germany) 84.965 21. Axel Augis (France) 82.898 22. Oleg Stepko (Azerbaijan) 79.081 . Marios Georgiou (Cyprus) DNF . Manrique Larduet (Cuba) DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.