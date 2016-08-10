版本:
2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:42 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's individual all-around final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's individual all-around final results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.   Kohei Uchimura (Japan)          92.365 points 
2.   Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)        92.266        
3.   Max Whitlock (Britain)          90.641        
4.   David Belyavskiy (Russia)       90.498        
5.   Lin Chaopan (China)             90.230        
6.   Deng Shudi (China)              90.130        
7.   Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)           89.631        
8.   Nile Wilson (Britain)           89.565        
9.   Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil)   89.198        
10.  Jossimar Calvo (Colombia)       88.915        
11.  Ryohei Kato (Japan)             88.590        
12.  Eddy Yusof (Switzerland)        87.914        
13.  Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia)      87.732        
14.  Christopher Brooks (U.S.)       87.632        
15.  Bart Deurloo (Netherlands)      87.598        
16.  Pablo Braegger (Switzerland)    87.373        
17.  Arthur Mariano (Brazil)         87.331        
18.  Andrey Likhovitskiy (Belarus)   86.631        
19.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)         86.031        
20.  Andreas Bretschneider (Germany) 84.965        
21.  Axel Augis (France)             82.898        
22.  Oleg Stepko (Azerbaijan)        79.081        
.    Marios Georgiou (Cyprus)        DNF           
.    Manrique Larduet (Cuba)         DNF

