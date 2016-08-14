版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 01:32 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's floor exercise final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's floor exercise final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Max Whitlock (Britain)    15.633 points 
2.  Diego Hypolito (Brazil)   15.533        
3.  Arthur Mariano (Brazil)   15.433        
4.  Kenzo Shirai (Japan)      15.366        
5.  Kohei Uchimura (Japan)    15.241        
6.  Jacob Dalton (U.S.)       15.133        
7.  Kristian Thomas (Britain) 15.058        
8.  Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)     14.333

