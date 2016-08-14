版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 03:16 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's pommel horse final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's pommel horse final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Max Whitlock (Britain)       15.966 points 
2.  Louis Smith (Britain)        15.833        
3.  Alexander Naddour (U.S.)     15.700        
4.  Cyril Tommasone (France)     15.600        
5.  David Belyavskiy (Russia)    15.400        
6.  Nikolai Kuksenkov (Russia)   15.233        
7.  Harutyun Merdinyan (Armenia) 14.933        
8.  Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)     12.400

