版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 01:30 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's rings final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's rings final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Eleftherios Petrounias (Greece)   16.000 points 
2.  Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti (Brazil) 15.766        
3.  Denis Abliazin (Russia)           15.700        
4.  Liu Yang (China)                  15.600        
5.  Igor Radivilov (Ukraine)          15.466        
6.  You Hao (China)                   15.400        
7.  Danny Pinheiro Rodrigues (France) 15.233        
8.  Dennis Goossens (Belgium)         14.933

