版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 02:22 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Men's vault final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics men's vault final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Ri Se Gwang (DPR Korea)                  15.691 points 
2.  Denis Abliazin (Russia)                  15.516        
3.  Kenzo Shirai (Japan)                     15.449        
4.  Marian Dragulescu (Romania)              15.449        
5.  Nikita Nagornyy (Russia)                 15.316        
5.  Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)                 15.316        
7.  Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 15.137        
8.  Igor Radivilov (Ukraine)                 15.033

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐