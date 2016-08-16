版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 02:24 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's floor exercise final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's floor exercise final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Simone Biles (U.S.)              15.966 points 
2.  Alexandra Raisman (U.S.)         15.500        
3.  Amy Tinkler (Britain)            14.933        
4.  Vanessa Ferrari (Italy)          14.766        
5.  Wang Yan (China)                 14.666        
6.  Erika Fasana (Italy)             14.533        
7.  Mai Murakami (Japan)             14.533        
8.  Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 11.800

