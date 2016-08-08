版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's individual all-around qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's individual all-around qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Simone Biles (U.S.)               62.366 Q points 
2.   Alexandra Raisman (U.S.)          60.607 Q        
3.   Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.)          60.131          
4.   Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)           58.732 Q        
5.   Seda Tutkhalian (Russia)          58.207 Q        
6.   Aliya Mustafina (Russia)          58.098 Q        
7.   Wang Yan (China)                  57.599 Q        
8.   Eythora Thorsdottir (Netherlands) 57.566 Q        
9.   Mai Murakami (Japan)              57.265 Q        
10.  Isabela Onyshko (Canada)          57.232 Q        
11.  Elisabeth Seitz (Germany)         57.098 Q        
12.  Asuka Teramoto (Japan)            57.066 Q        
13.  Elisabeth Black (Canada)          56.965 Q        
14.  Jessica Lopez (Venezuela)         56.932 Q        
15.  Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland)  56.899 Q        
16.  Aiko Sugihara (Japan)             56.866          
17.  Lieke Wevers (Netherlands)        56.782 Q        
18.  Marine Brevet (France)            56.565 Q        
19.  Flavia Saraiva (Brazil)           56.532 Q        
20.  Shang Chunsong (China)            56.532 Q        
21.  Nina Derwael (Belgium)            56.532 Q        
22.  Angelina Melnikova (Russia)       56.499          
23.  Jade Barbosa (Brazil)             56.499          
24.  Elissa Downie (Britain)           56.466 Q        
25.  Celine van Gerner (Netherlands)   55.815          
26.  Louise Vanhille (France)          55.765 Q        
27.  Carlotta Ferlito (Italy)          55.599 Q        
28.  Sophie Scheder (Germany)          55.598 Q        
29.  Vanessa Ferrari (Italy)           55.265 Q        
30.  Claudia Fragapane (Britain)       55.032

