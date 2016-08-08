Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's individual all-around qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's individual all-around qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Simone Biles (U.S.) 62.366 Q points 2. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 60.607 Q 3. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 60.131 4. Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) 58.732 Q 5. Seda Tutkhalian (Russia) 58.207 Q 6. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 58.098 Q 7. Wang Yan (China) 57.599 Q 8. Eythora Thorsdottir (Netherlands) 57.566 Q 9. Mai Murakami (Japan) 57.265 Q 10. Isabela Onyshko (Canada) 57.232 Q 11. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany) 57.098 Q 12. Asuka Teramoto (Japan) 57.066 Q 13. Elisabeth Black (Canada) 56.965 Q 14. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela) 56.932 Q 15. Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 56.899 Q 16. Aiko Sugihara (Japan) 56.866 17. Lieke Wevers (Netherlands) 56.782 Q 18. Marine Brevet (France) 56.565 Q 19. Flavia Saraiva (Brazil) 56.532 Q 20. Shang Chunsong (China) 56.532 Q 21. Nina Derwael (Belgium) 56.532 Q 22. Angelina Melnikova (Russia) 56.499 23. Jade Barbosa (Brazil) 56.499 24. Elissa Downie (Britain) 56.466 Q 25. Celine van Gerner (Netherlands) 55.815 26. Louise Vanhille (France) 55.765 Q 27. Carlotta Ferlito (Italy) 55.599 Q 28. Sophie Scheder (Germany) 55.598 Q 29. Vanessa Ferrari (Italy) 55.265 Q 30. Claudia Fragapane (Britain) 55.032
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.