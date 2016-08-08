版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 09:23 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's team qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's team qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   U.S.
Gabrielle Douglas/Laurie Hernandez/Simone Biles/Alexandra Raisman/Madison Kocian      185.238 Q points 
2.   China
Fan Yilin/Wang Yan/Mao Yi/Shang Chunsong/Tan Jiaxin                                  175.279 Q        
3.   Russia
Seda Tutkhalian/Angelina Melnikova/Aliya Mustafina/Daria Spiridonova/Maria Paseka   174.620 Q        
4.   Britain
Ruby Harrold/Amy Tinkler/Elissa Downie/Claudia Fragapane/Rebecca Downie            174.064 Q        
5.   Brazil
Daniele Matias Hypolito/Jade Barbosa/Rebeca Andrade/Flavia Saraiva/Lorrane Oliveira 174.054 Q        
6.   Germany
Elisabeth Seitz/Sophie Scheder/Pauline Schaefer/Kim Bui/Tabea Alt                  173.263 Q        
7.   Japan
Asuka Teramoto/Aiko Sugihara/Mai Murakami/Sae Miyakawa/Yuki Uchiyama                 172.564 Q        
8.   Netherlands
Vera van Pol/Lieke Wevers/Celine van Gerner/Eythora Thorsdottir/Sanne Wevers   171.929 Q        
9.   Canada
Rose Woo/Isabela Onyshko/Elisabeth Black/Shallon Olsen/Brittany Rogers              171.761          
10.  Italy
Elisa Meneghini/Vanessa Ferrari/Erika Fasana/Carlotta Ferlito/Martina Rizzelli       169.396          
11.  France
Louise Vanhille/Marine Boyer/Oreane Lechenault/Marine Brevet/Loan His               168.696          
12.  Belgium
Laura Waem/Nina Derwael/Rune Hermans/Gaelle Mys/Senna Deriks                       167.838

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐