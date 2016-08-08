Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's team qualification results

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's team qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. U.S. Gabrielle Douglas/Laurie Hernandez/Simone Biles/Alexandra Raisman/Madison Kocian 185.238 Q points 2. China Fan Yilin/Wang Yan/Mao Yi/Shang Chunsong/Tan Jiaxin 175.279 Q 3. Russia Seda Tutkhalian/Angelina Melnikova/Aliya Mustafina/Daria Spiridonova/Maria Paseka 174.620 Q 4. Britain Ruby Harrold/Amy Tinkler/Elissa Downie/Claudia Fragapane/Rebecca Downie 174.064 Q 5. Brazil Daniele Matias Hypolito/Jade Barbosa/Rebeca Andrade/Flavia Saraiva/Lorrane Oliveira 174.054 Q 6. Germany Elisabeth Seitz/Sophie Scheder/Pauline Schaefer/Kim Bui/Tabea Alt 173.263 Q 7. Japan Asuka Teramoto/Aiko Sugihara/Mai Murakami/Sae Miyakawa/Yuki Uchiyama 172.564 Q 8. Netherlands Vera van Pol/Lieke Wevers/Celine van Gerner/Eythora Thorsdottir/Sanne Wevers 171.929 Q 9. Canada Rose Woo/Isabela Onyshko/Elisabeth Black/Shallon Olsen/Brittany Rogers 171.761 10. Italy Elisa Meneghini/Vanessa Ferrari/Erika Fasana/Carlotta Ferlito/Martina Rizzelli 169.396 11. France Louise Vanhille/Marine Boyer/Oreane Lechenault/Marine Brevet/Loan His 168.696 12. Belgium Laura Waem/Nina Derwael/Rune Hermans/Gaelle Mys/Senna Deriks 167.838
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday