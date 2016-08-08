Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's floor exercise qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's floor exercise qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Simone Biles (U.S.) 15.733 Q points 2. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 15.275 Q 3. Vanessa Ferrari (Italy) 14.866 Q 4. Laurie Hernandez (U.S.) 14.800 5. Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 14.666 Q 6. Wang Yan (China) 14.666 Q 7. Amy Tinkler (Britain) 14.600 Q 8. Mai Murakami (Japan) 14.566 Q 9. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 14.366 10. Erika Fasana (Italy) 14.333 Q 11. Claudia Fragapane (Britain) 14.333 12. Pauline Schaefer (Germany) 14.300 13. Elisa Meneghini (Italy) 14.233 14. Catalina Ponor (Romania) 14.200 15. Elisabeth Black (Canada) 14.133 16. Shang Chunsong (China) 14.100 17. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 14.066 18. Carlotta Ferlito (Italy) 14.033 19. Flavia Saraiva (Brazil) 14.033 20. Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) 14.033 21. Aiko Sugihara (Japan) 14.033 22. Isabela Onyshko (Canada) 13.966 23. Marine Brevet (France) 13.933 24. Rune Hermans (Belgium) 13.900 25. Seda Tutkhalian (Russia) 13.875 26. Shallon Olsen (Canada) 13.866 27. Lieke Wevers (Netherlands) 13.850 28. Alexa Moreno (Mexico) 13.833 29. Kim Bui (Germany) 13.766 30. Jade Barbosa (Brazil) 13.733
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.