奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 09:21 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's floor exercise qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's floor exercise qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Simone Biles (U.S.)              15.733 Q points 
2.   Alexandra Raisman (U.S.)         15.275 Q        
3.   Vanessa Ferrari (Italy)          14.866 Q        
4.   Laurie Hernandez (U.S.)          14.800          
5.   Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 14.666 Q        
6.   Wang Yan (China)                 14.666 Q        
7.   Amy Tinkler (Britain)            14.600 Q        
8.   Mai Murakami (Japan)             14.566 Q        
9.   Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.)         14.366          
10.  Erika Fasana (Italy)             14.333 Q        
11.  Claudia Fragapane (Britain)      14.333          
12.  Pauline Schaefer (Germany)       14.300          
13.  Elisa Meneghini (Italy)          14.233          
14.  Catalina Ponor (Romania)         14.200          
15.  Elisabeth Black (Canada)         14.133          
16.  Shang Chunsong (China)           14.100          
17.  Aliya Mustafina (Russia)         14.066          
18.  Carlotta Ferlito (Italy)         14.033          
19.  Flavia Saraiva (Brazil)          14.033          
20.  Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)          14.033          
21.  Aiko Sugihara (Japan)            14.033          
22.  Isabela Onyshko (Canada)         13.966          
23.  Marine Brevet (France)           13.933          
24.  Rune Hermans (Belgium)           13.900          
25.  Seda Tutkhalian (Russia)         13.875          
26.  Shallon Olsen (Canada)           13.866          
27.  Lieke Wevers (Netherlands)       13.850          
28.  Alexa Moreno (Mexico)            13.833          
29.  Kim Bui (Germany)                13.766          
30.  Jade Barbosa (Brazil)            13.733

