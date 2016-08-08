Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's beam qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's beam qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Simone Biles (U.S.) 15.633 Q points 2. Laurie Hernandez (U.S.) 15.366 Q 3. Flavia Saraiva (Brazil) 15.133 Q 4. Sanne Wevers (Netherlands) 15.066 Q 5. Catalina Ponor (Romania) 14.900 Q 6. Fan Yilin (China) 14.866 Q 7. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 14.833 7. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 14.833 9. Marine Boyer (France) 14.600 Q 10. Isabela Onyshko (Canada) 14.533 Q 11. Elissa Downie (Britain) 14.500 12. Amy Tinkler (Britain) 14.500 13. Tutya Yilmaz (Turkey) 14.500 14. Seda Tutkhalian (Russia) 14.466 15. Pauline Schaefer (Germany) 14.400 16. Lieke Wevers (Netherlands) 14.366 17. Shang Chunsong (China) 14.366 18. Eythora Thorsdottir (Netherlands) 14.300 19. Daniele Matias Hypolito (Brazil) 14.266 19. Daria Spiridonova (Russia) 14.266 21. Tabea Alt (Germany) 14.233 22. Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) 14.200 23. Marine Brevet (France) 14.166 23. Elisa Meneghini (Italy) 14.166 25. Aiko Sugihara (Japan) 14.133 26. Wang Yan (China) 14.100 27. Emma Larsson (Sweden) 14.000 28. Nina Derwael (Belgium) 13.966 28. Laura Waem (Belgium) 13.966 30. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela) 13.933
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.