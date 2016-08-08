版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's beam qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's beam qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Simone Biles (U.S.)               15.633 Q points 
2.   Laurie Hernandez (U.S.)           15.366 Q        
3.   Flavia Saraiva (Brazil)           15.133 Q        
4.   Sanne Wevers (Netherlands)        15.066 Q        
5.   Catalina Ponor (Romania)          14.900 Q        
6.   Fan Yilin (China)                 14.866 Q        
7.   Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.)          14.833          
7.   Alexandra Raisman (U.S.)          14.833          
9.   Marine Boyer (France)             14.600 Q        
10.  Isabela Onyshko (Canada)          14.533 Q        
11.  Elissa Downie (Britain)           14.500          
12.  Amy Tinkler (Britain)             14.500          
13.  Tutya Yilmaz (Turkey)             14.500          
14.  Seda Tutkhalian (Russia)          14.466          
15.  Pauline Schaefer (Germany)        14.400          
16.  Lieke Wevers (Netherlands)        14.366          
17.  Shang Chunsong (China)            14.366          
18.  Eythora Thorsdottir (Netherlands) 14.300          
19.  Daniele Matias Hypolito (Brazil)  14.266          
19.  Daria Spiridonova (Russia)        14.266          
21.  Tabea Alt (Germany)               14.233          
22.  Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)           14.200          
23.  Marine Brevet (France)            14.166          
23.  Elisa Meneghini (Italy)           14.166          
25.  Aiko Sugihara (Japan)             14.133          
26.  Wang Yan (China)                  14.100          
27.  Emma Larsson (Sweden)             14.000          
28.  Nina Derwael (Belgium)            13.966          
28.  Laura Waem (Belgium)              13.966          
30.  Jessica Lopez (Venezuela)         13.933

