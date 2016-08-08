版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 09:23 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's uneven bars qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's uneven bars qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Madison Kocian (U.S.)             15.866 Q points 
2.   Aliya Mustafina (Russia)          15.833 Q        
3.   Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.)          15.766 Q        
4.   Daria Spiridonova (Russia)        15.683 Q        
5.   Elisabeth Seitz (Germany)         15.466 Q        
6.   Sophie Scheder (Germany)          15.433 Q        
7.   Jessica Lopez (Venezuela)         15.333 Q        
8.   Shang Chunsong (China)            15.300 Q        
9.   Fan Yilin (China)                 15.266          
10.  Rebecca Downie (Britain)          15.233          
11.  Seda Tutkhalian (Russia)          15.133          
12.  Nina Derwael (Belgium)            15.133          
13.  Angelina Melnikova (Russia)       15.100          
14.  Simone Biles (U.S.)               15.000          
15.  Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)           14.933          
16.  Asuka Teramoto (Japan)            14.900          
17.  Louise Vanhille (France)          14.866          
18.  Yuki Uchiyama (Japan)             14.800          
19.  Ruby Harrold (Britain)            14.800          
19.  Kim Bui (Germany)                 14.800          
21.  Eythora Thorsdottir (Netherlands) 14.733          
22.  Alexandra Raisman (U.S.)          14.733          
23.  Isabela Onyshko (Canada)          14.733          
24.  Zsofia Kovacs (Hungary)           14.733          
25.  Tabea Alt (Germany)               14.666          
26.  Elissa Downie (Britain)           14.633          
27.  Lieke Wevers (Netherlands)        14.600          
28.  Tan Jiaxin (China)                14.600          
29.  Celine van Gerner (Netherlands)   14.533          
30.  Larrissa Miller (Australia)       14.533

