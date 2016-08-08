Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's uneven bars qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's uneven bars qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Madison Kocian (U.S.) 15.866 Q points 2. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 15.833 Q 3. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 15.766 Q 4. Daria Spiridonova (Russia) 15.683 Q 5. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany) 15.466 Q 6. Sophie Scheder (Germany) 15.433 Q 7. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela) 15.333 Q 8. Shang Chunsong (China) 15.300 Q 9. Fan Yilin (China) 15.266 10. Rebecca Downie (Britain) 15.233 11. Seda Tutkhalian (Russia) 15.133 12. Nina Derwael (Belgium) 15.133 13. Angelina Melnikova (Russia) 15.100 14. Simone Biles (U.S.) 15.000 15. Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) 14.933 16. Asuka Teramoto (Japan) 14.900 17. Louise Vanhille (France) 14.866 18. Yuki Uchiyama (Japan) 14.800 19. Ruby Harrold (Britain) 14.800 19. Kim Bui (Germany) 14.800 21. Eythora Thorsdottir (Netherlands) 14.733 22. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 14.733 23. Isabela Onyshko (Canada) 14.733 24. Zsofia Kovacs (Hungary) 14.733 25. Tabea Alt (Germany) 14.666 26. Elissa Downie (Britain) 14.633 27. Lieke Wevers (Netherlands) 14.600 28. Tan Jiaxin (China) 14.600 29. Celine van Gerner (Netherlands) 14.533 30. Larrissa Miller (Australia) 14.533
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.