Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's vault qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's vault qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Simone Biles (U.S.)              16.050 Q points 
2.   Hong Un Jong (DPR Korea)         15.683 Q        
3.   Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 15.266 Q        
4.   Maria Paseka (Russia)            15.049 Q        
5.   Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan)  14.999 Q        
6.   Shallon Olsen (Canada)           14.950 Q        
7.   Wang Yan (China)                 14.949 Q        
8.   Dipa Karmakar (India)            14.850 Q        
9.   Brittany Rogers (Canada)         14.783          
10.  Seda Tutkhalian (Russia)         14.733          
11.  Elissa Downie (Britain)          14.683          
12.  Alexa Moreno (Mexico)            14.633          
13.  Zsofia Kovacs (Hungary)          14.512          
14.  Elisabeth Black (Canada)         14.499          
15.  Sae Miyakawa (Japan)             14.366          
16.  Courtney McGregor (New Zealand)  14.333          
17.  Thi Ha Thanh Phan (Vietnam)      14.233          
18.  Marcia Videaux (Cuba)            14.183          
19.  Teja Belak (Slovenia)            13.650

