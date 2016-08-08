Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's vault qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's vault qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Simone Biles (U.S.) 16.050 Q points 2. Hong Un Jong (DPR Korea) 15.683 Q 3. Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 15.266 Q 4. Maria Paseka (Russia) 15.049 Q 5. Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan) 14.999 Q 6. Shallon Olsen (Canada) 14.950 Q 7. Wang Yan (China) 14.949 Q 8. Dipa Karmakar (India) 14.850 Q 9. Brittany Rogers (Canada) 14.783 10. Seda Tutkhalian (Russia) 14.733 11. Elissa Downie (Britain) 14.683 12. Alexa Moreno (Mexico) 14.633 13. Zsofia Kovacs (Hungary) 14.512 14. Elisabeth Black (Canada) 14.499 15. Sae Miyakawa (Japan) 14.366 16. Courtney McGregor (New Zealand) 14.333 17. Thi Ha Thanh Phan (Vietnam) 14.233 18. Marcia Videaux (Cuba) 14.183 19. Teja Belak (Slovenia) 13.650
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.